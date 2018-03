March 27 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* FLUOR AWARDED FRONT-END ENGINEERING AND DESIGN AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY CONTRACT FOR PHOSPHORIC ACID PRODUCTION FACILITY IN EGYPT

* FLUOR CORP - FLUOR WILL BOOK UNDISCLOSED CONTRACT VALUE IN Q1 OF 2018