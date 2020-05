May 8 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* FLUOR CORP - ON APRIL 30, RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM U.S. DOJ SEEKING DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATED TO Q2 2019 CHARGES

* FLUOR CORP - CO IS COORDINATING ITS RESPONSE TO SEC AND DOJ AND COOPERATING IN PROVIDING REQUESTED DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION

* FLUOR - SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS INDEPENDENTLY CONDUCTING REVIEW OF CO'S PRIOR PERIOD REPORTING & RELATED CONTROL ENVIRONMENT, WHICH IS ONGOING