Dec 28 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* FLUOR CORP - ‍WORKING UNDER CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IN SUPPORT OF FEMA MISSION TO HELP REPAIR,RESTORE POWER GRID IN PUERTO RICO​

* FLUOR- UNDER CONTRACT, COMPLETED WORK ON PORTIONS OF 3 PRIORITY 38KV POWER LINES IN URBAN AREAS NEAR SAN JUAN & FOURTH PRIORITY 38KV LINE NEAR CAGUAS