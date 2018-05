BRIEF-Fluor Q1 Loss Per Share $0.13

Fluor Corp:

* FLUOR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $4.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.72 BILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MILLION, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE

* “RESULTS FOR QUARTER DID NOT MEET OUR EXPECTATIONS AS A RESULT OF CONTINUED CHALLENGES ON A GAS-FIRED POWER PROJECT”

* AT QUARTER END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BILLION COMPARES TO $41.6 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S