BRIEF-FLUOR SELECTED FOR PETROCHEMICAL PROJECT EXPANSION IN THE PHILIPPINES

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* FLUOR SELECTED FOR PETROCHEMICAL PROJECT EXPANSION IN THE PHILIPPINES

* FLUOR CORP - ‍FLUOR BOOKED UNDISCLOSED CONTRACT VALUE IN Q3 OF 2017​

* FLUOR - AWARDED ENGINEERING CONTRACT FOR UTILITIES, OFFSITES, INFRASTRUCTURE SCOPE OF WORK FOR JG SUMMIT‘S PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX EXPANSION IN PHILIPPINES​

* FLUOR - ‍PROJECT WILL PRIMARILY INCREASE JG SUMMIT'S ETHYLENE PRODUCTION BY 160,000 TONS PER YEAR AND ITS PROPYLENE PRODUCTION BY 50,000 TONS PER YEAR​