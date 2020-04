FluroTech Ltd:

* FLUROTECH PARTNERS WITH ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR THE POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* FLUROTECH LTD - COMPLETEST ADAPTATION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS WITH TRIALS PLANNED SHORTLY THEREAFTER

* FLUROTECH LTD - FLUROTECH AND ABP ARE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS IN FLUROTEST

* FLUROTECH LTD - STILL IN EARLY STAGES OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF TEST FOR COVID-19