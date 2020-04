April 28 (Reuters) - FluroTech Ltd:

* FLUROTECH LTD - PROVIDES UPDATE ON BUSINESS STRATEGY AS IT RELATES TO DEVELOPMENT OF A COVID-19 ANALYTICAL TESTING DEVICE

* FLUROTECH - PLANS TO COMPLETE A FINANCING AND ENTER INTO PARTNERSHIPS WITH STRATEGIC PARTNERS, INCLUDING MANUFACTURERS AND CONTACT TRACKING COMPANIES

* FLUROTECH LTD - STILL IN EARLY STAGES OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT