April 24 (Reuters) - Flushing Financial Corp:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MILLION, DOWN 1.0% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY

* INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE