March 25 (Reuters) - FLUXYS BELGIUM NV:

* FY NET PROFIT UP TO €69.5 MILLION (2018: €54.5 MILLION)

* PROPOSES GROSS DIVIDEND OF €1.30 PER SHARE (2018: €1.26 PER SHARE)

* ROLL-OUT OF ACTION PLAN TO HALVE OUR OWN GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 2025

* FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY IS SOUND

* ESTIMATING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS IS DIFFICULT

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK: ALL FLUXYS BELGIUM’S ESSENTIAL OPERATIONS REMAIN ACTIVE

* 2020-2023 TRANSMISSION TARIFFS APPROVED: REDUCTION IN TARIFFS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)