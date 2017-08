July 10 (Reuters) - FLY Leasing Ltd

* FLY Leasing acquires four new aircraft

* FLY Leasing Ltd - purchase of four new aircraft, including a new Boeing 787 dreamliner and a new Boeing 737 MAX 8, first 737 MAX to join FLY's fleet

* FLY Leasing - also acquired new Boeing 737-800 on 10-year lease to a flag carrier in Europe, new airbus A320-200 on 12-year lease to an airline in Asia