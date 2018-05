May 3 (Reuters) - FLY Leasing Ltd:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES