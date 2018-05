May 16 (Reuters) - FLY Leasing Ltd:

* FLY LEASING’S ACQUISITION OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO APPROVED BY AIRASIA SHAREHOLDERS

* FLY LEASING - DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

* FLY LEASING LTD - DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD