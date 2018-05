BRIEF-Flybe says Bombardier Q400 is best core aircraft for its fleet

May 16 (Reuters) - Flybe Group PLC:

* CONCLUDED THAT BOMBARDIER Q400 IS BEST CORE AIRCRAFT FOR ITS CURRENT AND FUTURE NEEDS.

* IT WILL THEREFORE REMAIN AS BACKBONE OF FLYBE FLEET FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

* WITH A FURTHER PLANNED HANDBACK OF ALL NINE EMBRAER 195 JETS, OVERALL FLEET IS WELL ON WAY TO REDUCING IN SIZE FROM 85 AT ITS PEAK IN MAY 2017, TO A TARGET OF AROUND 70 AIRCRAFT BY EARLY 2020

* STILL HAS A HERITAGE ORDER FOR FOUR EMBRAER E175S DUE IN 2019. THESE WILL BE DELIVERED WITH NEW ‘WINGLET TECHNOLOGY’ TO HELP REDUCE FUEL CONSUMPTION.

* APART FROM THESE, FLYBE IS NOT PLANNING ANY ADDITIONAL NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE.