Feb 27 (Reuters) - FLYDUBAI:

* FLYDUBAI FLIGHTS TO IRANIAN CITIES OF ESFAHAN, LAR, MASHHAD, SHIRAZ AND TEHRAN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED FOLLOWING A DIRECTIVE FROM GCAA

* FLYDUBAI FLIGHTS TO AND FROM BAHRAIN ON 25, 26 AND 27 FEBRUARY HAVE BEEN CANCELLED Source:(bit.ly/2wRkpS6)