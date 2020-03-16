BRIEF-Flydubai suspended flights due to coronavirus

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - FLYDUBAI:
Azerbaijan: Baku flights suspended from 18 March
Bahrain: Flights cancelled until 31 March
Djibouti: Flights suspended from 18 March Iran: Esfahan, Lar, Mashhad, Shiraz and Tehran flights temporarily suspended
Iraq: Flights suspended from 17 March
Italy: Catania flights have been cancelled from 15 March to 20 May Naples flights have been cancelled from 14 March to 21 May
Jordan: Amman flights suspended from 17 March
Kuwait: Flights cancelled between 14 and 19 March
Lebanon: Beirut flights suspended from 17 March
Pakistan: Flights to and from Sialkot will be rerouted to Islamabad from 14 to 17 March Flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan will be rerouted to Islamabad from 15 to 17 March Flights to and from Quetta on 16 and 17 March have been cancelled and passengers will be rebooked on the Karachi flights
Poland: Krakow flights have been cancelled between 15 and 28 March
Saudi Arabia: Flights cancelled until 31 March Slovakia: Bratislava fights cancelled between 13 and 27 March South Sudan: Flights to Juba have been temporarily suspended from 14 March Turkey: Istanbul flights suspended from 17 March
Source: (bit.ly/3aSHSAW) (Compiled by Alexander Cornwell)