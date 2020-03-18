BRIEF-Flydubai suspended flights due to coronavirus

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Flydubai has announced the following flight suspensions: (as of March 18)

Azerbaijan: Baku flights suspended from 18 March Bahrain: Flights cancelled until 31 March Djibouti: Flights suspended from 18 March Egypt: Alexandria flights from March 19 to 31 India: Flights suspended until March 31 Iran: Esfahan, Lar, Mashhad, Shiraz and Tehran flights temporarily suspended Iraq: Flights suspended from 17 March Italy: Catania flights have been cancelled from 15 March to 20 May; Naples flights have been cancelled from 14 March to 21 May Jordan: Amman flights suspended from 17 March Kuwait: Flights cancelled between 14 and 19 March Lebanon: Beirut flights suspended from 17 March North Macedonia: Skopje flights suspended from 17 March Pakistan: Flights to and from Sialkot will be rerouted to Islamabad from 14 to 17 March; Flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan will be rerouted to Islamabad from 15 to 17 March; Flights to and from Quetta on 16 and 17 March have been cancelled and passengers will be rebooked on the Karachi flights Poland: Krakow flights have been cancelled between 15 and 28 March Saudi Arabia: Flights cancelled until 31 March Slovakia: Bratislava fights cancelled between 13 and 27 March Sri Lanka: Flights cancelled from 19 March to 25 March. South Sudan: Flights to Juba have been temporarily suspended from 14 March Sudan: Flights suspended from 17 March Turkey: Istanbul flights suspended from 17 March Ukraine: Flights suspended from 17 March

Source: (bit.ly/3aSHSAW) (Compiled by Alexander Cornwell)