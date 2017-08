July 13 (Reuters) - Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd:

* Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd. announces share consolidation

* Flyht aerospace solutions ltd - ‍TSX Venture Exchange has approved a consolidation of its common shares on a 10 to 1 basis​

* Flyht aerospace- ‍consolidation will take effect on July 17 with shares trading on post-consolidation basis beginning at open of markets on July 17