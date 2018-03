March 15 (Reuters) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd:

* FLYHT ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD - DEREK PAYNE HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD - ‍ALANA FORBES NAMED AS CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​