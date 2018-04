April 10 (Reuters) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd:

* Q4 REVENUE OF $3.6 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS A 13% DECREASE OVER Q4 OF 2016

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF $520,428, DOWN $600,137 OVER $79,709 NET INCOME IN Q4 OF 2016