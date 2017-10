Oct 3 (Reuters) - Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd

* Says Flyht received additional orders from an existing OEM partner during Q3 2017​

* Flyht provides third quarter 2017 update

* Says announces USD $1.7 million in additional sales contracts and purchase orders during Q3 of 2017

* Says Flyht also received final approval for activation of TCCA STC for E-190 Embraer Jet Family