May 16 (Reuters) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd:

* FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD - QTRLY REVENUE OF $3.3 MILLION WHICH REPRESENTS A 12.3 PCT DECREASE FROM Q1 OF 2017

* FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD - QTRLY NET LOSS OF $582,375