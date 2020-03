March 31 (Reuters) - Flying Financial Service Holdings Ltd :

* FLYING FINANCIAL SERVICE HOLDINGS - FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 608.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB102.6 MILLION

* FLYING FINANCIAL SERVICE HOLDINGS LTD - FY REVENUE RMB 97.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB 220.4 MILLION

* FLYING FINANCIAL SERVICE HOLDINGS - EXPECTS COVID-19 SITUATION WILL HAVE CERTAIN TEMPORARY IMPACT ON GROUP'S BUSINESS AND OPERATION