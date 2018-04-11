BRIEF-Flynas signs agreement with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Flynas/Safran/GE /CFM International:

* Flynas signs agreement with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines

* With a list price worth $6.3 billion (SAR 23.6 billion), Flynas’ deal includes the acquiring of LEAP-1A engines to power the incoming fleet of 80, A320-neo aircraft ordered by Flynas, scheduled to be delivered starting from 2018

* Agreement also comprises an associated long-term maintenance and service agreement for the A320 new aircraft fleet with CFM

* CFM International is joint venture between GE and Safran

* Deal had earlier been announced on April 10 along with other Saudi contracts for French companies