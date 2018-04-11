FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 11, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Flynas signs agreement with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Flynas/Safran/GE /CFM International:

* Flynas signs agreement with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines

* With a list price worth $6.3 billion (SAR 23.6 billion), Flynas’ deal includes the acquiring of LEAP-1A engines to power the incoming fleet of 80, A320-neo aircraft ordered by Flynas, scheduled to be delivered starting from 2018

* Agreement also comprises an associated long-term maintenance and service agreement for the A320 new aircraft fleet with CFM

* CFM International is joint venture between GE and Safran

* Deal had earlier been announced on April 10 along with other Saudi contracts for French companies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.