March 9 (Reuters) - Fmc Corp:

* FMC ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY, APPOINTS NEW FMC CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO

* ‍PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY​

* PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY