BRIEF-FMC Corp Sees Q1 Adjusted EPS Exceed $1.45 - $1.59 Range

March 29 (Reuters) - Fmc Corp:

* FMC GIVES UPDATE ON EXPECTED PERFORMANCE FOR FIRST QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 AHEAD OF SCHEDULED MEETING WITH INVESTORS

* ‍EXPECTS Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.59 PER SHARE​

* ‍EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S