BRIEF-FMC Corporation Qtrly Consolidated Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Of $1.84

May 2 (Reuters) - FMC Corp:

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65 TO $1.75

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 PERCENT FOR FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.05 BILLION TO $4.25 BILLION FOR FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF $1.2 BILLION, UP 103 PERCENT VERSUS Q1 ‘17

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED GAAP EARNINGS OF $1.96 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.84

* RAISING FULL-YEAR ESTIMATES FOR AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60, REVENUE VIEW $1.17 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.67, REVENUE VIEW $4.54 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S