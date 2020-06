June 15 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA :

* EXPANDS PRODUCTION AT ST. WENDEL PLANT IN RESPONSE TO HIGHER DEMAND CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* STARTED A NEW PRODUCTION LINE FOR DIALYSIS FLUIDS AT ITS ST. WENDEL, GERMANY, PLANT

* NEW LINE FOR SO-CALLED “CICA SOLUTIONS” - CITRATE ANTICOAGULANTS, WHICH PREVENT CLOTTING OF THE BLOOD Source text: bit.ly/3hr9tNH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)