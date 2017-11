BRIEF-FMC Q3 impacted by natural disasters in North America

Nov 2 (Reuters) - FMC AG

* ‍Says Q3 sales up 3 pct at ‍4.336​ billion eur (+8 pct at constant currency)

* Says Q3 EBIT flat at ‍609​ million eur (+4 pct at constant currency)

* Says Q3 net income up 2 pct at ‍309 ​million eur

* Says North American business impacted by natural disasters

* Says ‍excluding effects from natural disasters, effects of agreement with U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice, confirms its full-year outlook 2017​​

* Says North America Care Coordination activities grow by 20% (+26 pct at constant currency), margin expands significantly to 7 pct​

* Says ‍closing of NxStage deal is currently expected to occur in 2018​

* Reuters poll average for FMC q3 net revenue was 4.41 billion eur, EBIT 611 million eur, net income 297 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: