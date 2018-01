BRIEF-FMC Revises Operating Agreements In Argentina

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Fmc Corp:

* FMC REVISES OPERATING AGREEMENTS IN ARGENTINA, COMPLETING AN IMPORTANT STEP TOWARD THE SEPARATION OF ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS

* FMC CORP - ‍ REVISED OPERATING AGREEMENTS ELIMINATE RESTRICTIONS THAT MAY HAVE PREVENTED A CHANGE OF CONTROL OF FMC LITHIUM​

* FMC CORP - ‍REVISED OPERATING AGREEMENTS UPDATE FMC ROYALTIES AND CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGRAMS IN ARGENTINA​

* FMC - ‍RECONFIRMS IT WILL AT LEAST DOUBLE PRODUCTION IN ARGENTINA DURING NEXT FEW YRS, TOTAL ANNUAL OUTPUT EXPECTED TO EXCEED 40,000 METRIC TONS OF LCE

* FMC CORP - ‍REVISED ROYALTIES AND CSR PROGRAMS ARE AT LEVELS GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH CURRENT COMMITMENTS​