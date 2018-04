April 26 (Reuters) - FMS Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 213,686 shares to merge with DMBio Limited, a germicidal disinfectant medicine manufacturer

* Merger ratio is 1 : 2.67108 between the company and DMBio Limited

* The company will survive and DMBio Limited will be dissolved after merger

* Expected merger effective date is June 30

