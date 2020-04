April 19 (Reuters) - Fnac Darty SA:

* FNAC DARTY ANNOUNCES SIGNATURE OF A EUR 500 MILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT, GUARANTEED BY FRENCH STATE, WITH A POOL OF FRENCH BANKS

* LOAN WILL BE GUARANTEED UP TO 70% BY FRENCH STATE AND WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF 1 YEAR, WITH A 5-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION