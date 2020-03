BRIEF-Fnac Darty Closes All Physical Stores In France, Spain And Belgium

March 17 (Reuters) - Fnac Darty SA:

* IMPLEMENTATION OF MEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 - CONSEQUENCES FOR FNAC DARTY

* IN THIS RESPECT, ALL OF GROUP’S PHYSICAL STORES IN FRANCE, SPAIN AND BELGIUM ARE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* SIMILAR MEASURES ARE TO BE TAKEN IN OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE FNAC DARTY OPERATES

* IS NOT IN A POSITION TO CONFIRM ITS 2020 OBJECTIVES, I.E. A SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUE AND CURRENT OPERATING INCOME

* SINCE ONSET OF CRISIS, GROUP HAS TAKEN ALL NECESSARY MEASURES TO PROTECT HEALTH AND SAFETY OF EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS BY PROVIDING BEST POSSIBLE SERVICE

* AT SAME TIME, GROUP IS WORKING IN CLOSE COLLABORATION WITH ALL ITS STAKEHOLDERS TO ADJUST ITS FIXED COSTS

* IMPLEMENTED A TECHNICAL UNEMPLOYMENT SCHEME FROM THE MORNING OF MARCH 16, 2020, WHICH CONCERNS MORE THAN 80% OF ITS EMPLOYEES IN FRANCE

* HAS DECIDED TO MAKE DELIVERIES FREE OF CHARGE IN FRANCE, FOR ANY PURCHASE OVER 20 EUROS MADE ON FNAC.COM AND DARTY.COM WEBSITES