BRIEF-Fnac Darty FY Net Income From Continuing Operations Rises To ‍​125 Million Euros

Feb 21 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA:

* FY PRO FORMA REVENUE EUR 7.45‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 7.42 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRO FORMA EBITDA EUR 370‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 307 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRM OUR OBJECTIVE OF €130 MILLION OF SYNERGIES DELIVERED BY THE END OF 2018

* FY NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR ‍​125 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES TARGETING HIGHER GROWTH THAN OUR MARKETS

* CONFIRMS MEDIUM-TERM CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 4.5% AND 5%

* PURCHASING AGREEMENT WITH CARREFOUR GROUP TO HAVE SLIGHTLY POSITIVE IMPACTS ON RESULTS IN 2018

* FULL EFFECT OF PURCHASING AGREEMENT WITH CARREFOUR GROUP IS EXPECTED FOR 2019