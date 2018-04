April 19 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA:

* REG-FNAC DARTY : REVENUE GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.69 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.67 BILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES DEPLOYED BY END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)