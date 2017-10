Oct 19 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.79 BILLION, UP 6 PERCENT

* CONFIRMS END 2018 SYNERGIES OBJECTIVE OF EUR 130 MILLION

* SAYS AT LEAST 60 PERCENT OF EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES TO BE GENERATED BY END 2017

* SAYS AS OF END SEPT, PRACTICALLY ACHIEVED TARGET OF 50 STORE OPENINGS IN 2017

* SAYS SPAIN SHOWS GOOD LEVEL OF SALES, DESPITE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF BARCELONA ATTACKS

* ON SPAIN: IN COMING QUARTERS, LEVEL OF VISIBILITY IS LOWER DUE TO POLITICAL CONTEXT Source text: bit.ly/2xQATVp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)