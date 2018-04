April 18 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA:

* REG-FNAC DARTY RENEGOTIATES ITS €600M CREDIT FACILITIES

* FINAL MATURITY FOR EUR 200M TERM LOAN WILL BE EXTENDED BY TWO YEARS, TO APRIL 2023

* MATURITY FOR EUR 400M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL ALSO BE EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023

* REDEMPTION SCHEDULE ALSO POSTPONED BY TWO YEARS

* BREDIN PRAT WAS LEGAL COUNSEL FOR FNAC DARTY ON THIS TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)