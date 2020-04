BRIEF-Fnac Darty SA Reports Q1 Revenue 1.49 Billion euros

April 19 (Reuters) - Fnac Darty SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 1.49 BILLION EUR

* Q1 2020 REVENUE DOWN BY -7.9% ON A REPORTED BASIS

* COST READJUSTMENT PLAN WITH IMPLEMENTATION OF TEMPORARY UNEMPLOYMENT SCHEME FOR 80% OF WORKFORCE IN FRANCE

* WITHDRAWAL OF PROPOSED DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 1.50 PER SHARE FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* AS OF MARCH 16, GROUP HAS IMPLEMENTED A TEMPORARY UNEMPLOYMENT SCHEME FOR 80% OF ITS EMPLOYEES IN FRANCE

* GROUP OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM LENDERS TO ACCEPT SUSPENSION OF ITS FINANCIAL COVENANTS FOR MONTHS OF JUNE AND DECEMBER 2020

* FNAC DARTY- BOARD HAS WITHDRAWN DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 1.50 PER SHARE FOR 2019, AND WILL NOT PROCEED WITH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMS IN 2020

* FNAC DARTY- COMPENSATION OF CHAIRMAN, CEO, PAID IN 2020, TO BE CUT BY 25%, FOR ENTIRE PERIOD DURING WHICH GROUP’S EMPLOYEES ARE ON TEMPORARY LAYOFFS

* FIXED COMPENSATION FOR 2020 FOR MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WILL BE REDUCED BY 15%, FOR SAME PERIOD

* FNAC DARTY- CEO TO REINVEST IN GROUP SHARES, 50% OF HIS VARIABLE COMPENSATION FOR 2019 NET OF PAYROLL TAXES AND TAXES, PAID IN 2020

* LOSS OF IN-STORE SALES WILL HAVE A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2020

* MAGNITUDE OF IMPACT ON GROUP’S ACTIVITIES IN 2020 WILL DEPEND ON DURATION OF LOCKDOWN PERIOD

