April 16, 2018 / 6:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Fnac Darty stores to have demo areas for Google products and services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Fnac Darty SA:

* Fnac Darty announces strategic partnership with Google

* Just months after its successful in-store launch of Google Home, Google’s first connected smart speaker, Fnac Darty announces the rollout of demo areas for Google products in all its stores

* All Group stores will now have demo areas for Google products and services.

* All Fnac and Darty customers will be able to explore the Google universe in hands-on areas ranging from 10 to 50sq.m. and featuring the possibilities offered by Google Assistant (here) (Google's smart personal assistant, loaded on many devices such as the Google Home smart speaker or compatible smartphones) and its ecosystem

