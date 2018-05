May 2 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc:

* FNF REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $0.35 AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.42, PRE-TAX TITLE MARGIN OF 10.3% AND ADJUSTED PRE-TAX TITLE MARGIN OF 11.7%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q1 REVENUE $1.7 BILLION VERSUS $1.6 BILLION