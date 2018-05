May 7 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* FOAMIX ANNOUNCES DOSING OF LAST PATIENT IN THIRD PHASE 3 ACNE STUDY FOR MINOCYCLINE FOAM FMX101

* FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)