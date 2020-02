BRIEF-Foamix Announces Integrated Efficacy Results From Fmx103 1.5% Topical Minocycline Foam Phase 3 Program

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* FOAMIX ANNOUNCES INTEGRATED EFFICACY RESULTS FROM THE FMX103 1.5% TOPICAL MINOCYCLINE FOAM PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR ROSACEA

* FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - FMX103 DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT COMPARED TO VEHICLE FOAM ON BOTH CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* FOAMIX - SIGNIFICANTLY GREATER REDUCTION OF INFLAMMATORY LESION COUNTS FROM BASELINE TO WEEK 12 FOR FMX103 COMPARED TO VEHICLE SEEN IN STUDY

* FOAMIX - STATISTICAL SUPERIORITY OF FMX103 WHEN COMPARED TO VEHICLE WAS OBSERVED FOR BOTH CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS FOR ALL SUPPORTING SENSITIVITY ANALYSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: