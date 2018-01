Jan 3 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* FOAMIX NAMES MR. DAVID DOMZALSKI AS A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS

* FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - ‍ DOMZALSKI REPLACES DOV TAMARKIN, FORMER CEO AND A CO-FOUNDER OF FOAMIX, WHO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: