2 months ago
BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as CEO
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as CEO

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as chief executive officer

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Domzalski succeeds Dov Tamarkin as CEO

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Tamarkin will continue to be a member of company's Board of directors and will serve as chief scientific advisor to Foamix

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Ilan Hadar, current CFO of Foamix, will assume role of country manager in Israel, in addition to his role as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

