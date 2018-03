Feb 28 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* FOAMIX REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, HAD $76.4 MILLION IN CASH AND INVESTMENTS COMPARED TO $131 MILLION AT END OF DECEMBER 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)