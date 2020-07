July 8 (Reuters) - Focus Dynamics Group Bhd:

* FOCUS DYNAMICS GROUP RESPONDS TO BURSA MALAYSIA’S QUERY LETTER ON UNUSUAL MARKET ACTIVITY

* IN RECENT WEEKS, HAS BEEN IN DISCUSSIONS FOR OPPORTUNITIES TO POTENTIALLY ACQUIRE STAKES IN F&B COMPANIES

* CURRENTLY IN AN EXPLORATORY STAGE FOR A POTENTIAL M&A EXERCISE WITH ANOTHER CO

* OTHER THAN ABOVE, CO NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER EXPLANATION FOR TRADING ACTIVITY