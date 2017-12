Dec 5 (Reuters) - FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE SA:

* ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT‍​

* MIDCAP PARTNERS WILL ACT AS LEAD ARRANGER AND BOOKRUNNER FOR THIS TRANSACTION

* INDICATIVE AMOUNT MAY BE INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY €12.5 MILLION, OR APPROXIMATELY 9.7%

* ESTIMATED AMOUNT OF TRANSACTION IS ABOUT €11 MILLION, OR APPROXIMATELY 8.4% OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL.

* NEW SHARES TO TRADE ON THE EURONEXT GROWTH MARKET VIA EURONEXT PARIS Source text: bit.ly/2krPRQM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)