April 10 (Reuters) - FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE SA:

* CÉDRIC LAGARRIGUE, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD, RESIGNS FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD.

* JÜRGEN GOELDNER TO REPLACE CÉDRIC LAGARRIGUE AS CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD Source text: bit.ly/2qkpRXv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)