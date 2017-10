Oct 12 (Reuters) - FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE SA:

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 10.1 ‍​ MILLION, UP 18 PERCENT

* EXPECTS TO REACH REVENUE TARGET OF EUR 100 MILLION FOR FY 2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2yjr0Dm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)