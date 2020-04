April 21 (Reuters) - Focus Home Interactive SA:

* FY 2019-20: A VERY GOOD YEAR FOR FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020-21 AND 2021-22 CONFIRMED

* OVER 4TH QUARTER 2019-20, FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE MANAGED TO GENERATE SOLID REVENUE OF EUR 24.0 MILLION

* FY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 142.8 MILLION