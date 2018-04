April 26 (Reuters) - FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE SA:

* REVENUES OF EUR 10.4 MILLION FOR Q5 (JAN-MARCH 2018) OF 2017-18 EXCEPTIONAL 15-MONTH FINANCIAL YEAR

* YEAR WAS EXTENDED UNTIL MARCH 31 TO MATCH THE COMPANY’S SEASONAL PATTERN OF TRADING

* REVENUE WAS DOWN BY 25% AGAINST PRIOR CALENDAR YEAR (JAN-MARCH 2017) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)